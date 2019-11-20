Market Overview

Here Are The Winners Of The 2019 Benzinga Global Fintech Awards
Spencer Israel , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 20, 2019 3:38pm   Comments
Over 400 people were on hand Tuesday night at the fifth annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, a celebration of the most disruptive companies across fintech. From APIs and accelerators to robo-advisors and wealth management software, these companies are paving the way for the future of our industry, and we could not be prouder of their achievements.

Here are the winners of 13 awards presented at the 2019 Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, powered by Envestnet | Yodlee.

10 Most Outstanding Achievements In Fintech

The Rocky Award
Even Financial

Trader Evolution Award
TD Ameritrade

The "Give The People What They Want" Award
Tradestation

Most Innovative Canadian Broker
Questrade

Innovation In Personal Finance
MoneyLion

Giving Back To Traders & Community
Webull

Empowering The Consumer With New Tools
TradingView

Bringing The Global Economy To Investors
Interactive Brokers

Simplifying Data Adoption On A Mass Scale
MScience

Starting Up To Structure An Unstructured World
Sequentum

Envestnet | Yodlee, a leading data aggregation and data analytics platform for digital financial services and official partner of the event, also announced three organizations as recipients of Envestnet | Yodlee Fintech Innovation Achievements—awards in three categories to companies who go above and beyond to create progress for the entire fintech ecosystem through innovative thinking, outstanding technology and trailblazing business strategy. Those awards were:

Citi FinTech – for driving innovation, financial wellness, and Open Banking strategic partnerships
Citi Developer Hub – for creating communities and ecosystem networks to solve financial problems
FinTech Sandbox – for influence across the Fintech ecosystem to solve financial problems and provide financial wellness solutions to the underserved
Domuso – for unique use of financial data and market traction

In addition to the 13 awards acknowledged at the ceremony, Benzinga is also pleased to honor the Benzinga Fintech Listmakers, an index of 150 carefully-vetted companies and executives within 10 fintech categories that are striving to revolutionize the industry as we know it.

For a full rundown of all the companies recognized at the 2019 Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, click here. Congratulations to all the winners!

Posted-In: Fintech News Entrepreneurship Movers & Shakers Events Success Stories Startups General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

© Copyright Benzinga
