Meet The 2019 Fintech Listmakers: Gregory Zuckerman

Benzinga is proud to announce Gregory Zuckerman, author of "The Man Who Solved The Market" and special writer at The Wall Street Journal, as a 2019 Fintech Listmaker.

About Gregory

Zuckerman is a long-time writer and recipient of numerous accolades, like the Gerald Loeb award. He joined Wall Street Journal in 1996, where he wrote about financial services, investing and business topics.

Zuckerman is best known for the stories he broke; in 2012, he wrote about nefarious trades conducted by a J.P. Morgan trader nicknamed the “London Whale," in addition to revealing the discord between Bill Gross and colleagues at the bond firm Pimco.

Presently, Zuckerman appears on popular business television and radio networks.

Photo credit: Mines CERSE, Wikimedia