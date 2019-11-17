Meet The 2019 Fintech Listmakers: Tom Sosnoff

As Benzinga gears up for the biggest gathering of fintech executives and visionaries on Nov. 19 in New York City, the Benzinga Events team is highlighting the official listmakers who are being recognized at the fifth annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards.

About Tom

Sosnoff is a recognized online brokerage innovator and sought-after financial educator.

Leveraging over 20 years of experience as a market maker for the Chicago Board Options Exchange and one of the original OEX traders in the S&P 100 Index pit, he pursued a vision to educate retail investors in options trading and to build a superior software platform and a brokerage firm that specialized in options.

He founded thinkorswim in 1999 and tastytrade in 2011.

A former trader, Sosnoff became one of Chicago's well-known serial entrepreneurs in financial technology by building a breakthrough options-trading platform, thinkorswim. He then launched tastytrade, the online financial network which produces eight hours of educational and other video programming for traders of all experience levels.

Tastytrade's affiliate, tastyworks, was launched in 2017. He is co-CEO of tastytrade alongside Kristi Ross.

