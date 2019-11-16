Meet The 2019 Fintech Listmakers: Kelli Keough

As Benzinga gears up for the biggest gathering of fintech executives and visionaries on Nov. 19 in New York City, the Benzinga Events team is highlighting the official listmakers who are being recognized at the fifth annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards.

Benzinga is proud to announce Kelli Keough, Global Head of Digital Wealth Management at J.P. Morgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), as a 2019 Fintech Listmaker. This executive is being awarded for Most Impactful Brokerage Executive.

About Kelli

Keough is the Global Head of Digital Wealth Management at J.P. Morgan Chase. She is responsible for designing and executing a digital strategy that is integrated into all aspects of the Wealth Management business, complementing the personal service of the firm’s advisors by delivering advice and capabilities digitally, and making it easier for clients to choose how to engage with the firm.

Before joining J.P. Morgan in 2015, Keough was the Senior Vice President of Trading Services at Charles Schwab, where she was responsible for the client experience, digital platforms and education for Schwab’s active trading, self-directed and global trading clients. She was also responsible for optionsXpress, a leading retail derivatives firm.

Keough previously worked with a variety of startup and financial service companies. Keough was a Professor of Psychology at the University of Texas at Austin before starting her 18-year career in financial services.

After growing up in Northern Idaho, Keough received her bachelor’s degree with honors from Yale, and her master’s degree and doctorate in Social Psychology from Stanford.

