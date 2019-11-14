DriveWealth Partners With FastWealth, Bringing US Fractional Investment To Asia

FastWealth, an investment app and e-wallet, this week partnered with DriveWealth, a U.S. trading technology solution, in bringing fractional investment in the U.S. markets to Asia.

This development comes after Asian-area investors faced long-time challenges involved with investing in the U.S. stock market, encountering issues not limited to processing delays.

“We are excited to partner with DriveWealth to delivery easy, fun, and affordable investment opportunities in Asia. Now everyone can invest with your loose change for U.S. listed shares," Alex Kong, Founder of FastWealth said in a statement. "We look forward to seeing how quickly we can bring never-before-seen products to market together and empower a new segment of potential investors.”

As part of the partnership, DriveWealth will serve as the broker, enabling FastWealth to remove traditional investment challenges related to cost and execution.

