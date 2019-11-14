Meet The 2019 Fintech Listmakers: Giadha Aguirre de Carcer

As Benzinga gears up for the biggest gathering of fintech executives and visionaries on Nov. 19 in New York City, the Benzinga Events team is highlighting the official listmakers who are being recognized at the fifth annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards.

Benzinga is proud to announce Giadha Aguirre de Carcer as a 2019 Fintech Listmaker. This executive is being awarded for Most Influential Data Scientist.

About Giadha

Giadha Aguirre de Carcer is founder and CEO of New Frontier Data, the leading cannabis Big Data & Analytics reporting provider in over 68 countries around the world. An entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience in business execution, management and strategic business development, de Carcer has worked in investment banking and as a senior consultant in multiple industries across commercial/government sectors domestically and abroad.

Having launched and operated four successful data-driven businesses, including disruptive technologies such as the original patent application behind Progressive’s Snapshot and Verizon’s Hum, de Carcer is considered an expert in strategic positioning and risk management in emerging high growth markets, investment banking, and government and commercial intelligence data collection and analysis.

These core skill sets, along with dynamic entrepreneurship, have defined de Carcer’s career and drive her vision forward for New Frontier Data.

Aguirre de Carcer is an official member of the Forbes Technology Council, and her work has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, CNBC, Fox News, CNN Money and other top news outlets, as well as in documentaries and books, including “Mary Janes,” “The Marijuana Show,” “The Great Green Gold Rush” and “Breaking the Grass Ceiling,” among others.

