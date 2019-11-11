Benzinga Unveils Fintech Innovators To Be Honored At 5th Annual Fintech Awards

In preparation for the biggest Benzinga Global Fintech Awards to date, Benzinga is unveiling the winners of the fifth annual event that will be honored Nov. 19 in New York City. Benzinga has been honoring the best in fintech for five years.

This year, Benzinga is recognizing the award winners for the advancements they’re making in financial technology. From deeply established companies to the newest startups, this group is impacting sectors like payments, banking, investing, technology and financial literacy.

The Benzinga Fintech List is comprised of 150 carefully vetted and renowned companies and executives who are striving to revolutionize the fintech industry. Check out the Listmakers here.

Benzinga will also recognize a select few companies and people for their overall contributions and achievements in the industry live on the stage on Nov. 19. “We’re recognizing the companies that will define the future of our financial lives,” says Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick.

“Since the inaugural Benzinga Fintech Awards in 2015, our listmakers have closed $300 million in deals and partnered with some of the biggest players in the industry. We look forward to honoring these players for years to come, as well as finding the next generation of fintech."

Below are the official 2019 Benzinga Fintech Listmakers in the order the company was founded:

Best AI Platform:

Brighterion

Alexandria Technology

Yewno|Edge

ClauseMatch

Truvalue Labs

7 Chord Inc.

Stocksnips Inc

Best Data Analysis Tool:

Finicity

Trading Central

M Science

Trade Ideas LLC

TAS Market Profile

T-REX

TipRanks Ltd.

Elsen

Accern

Datavore

Influential Data Scientist:

Mark Temple-Raston, Precision Alpha

Dr. Lipa Roitman, I Know FIrst

Giadha Aguirre de Carcer, New Frontier Data

Travis Korte, Ethic

Roy Lowrance, 7 Chord

Best API:

Barchart

Bambu

Square

Stripe

Plaid

ClickSwitch

FINOS

Vestwell

Alpaca

Best Digital Bank:

Radius Bank

Green Dot

Mogo Inc.

Wise Company

MoneyLion

Hypur Inc

Oxygen

Payzel

Best Accelerator:

YCombinator

Plug and Play

MassChallenge

Fintech Sandbox

Most Innovative Lender:

Rocket Mortgage

Kabbage

Funding Circle

SoFi

HomeLight

Best Alternative Investments:

CAIS

Cadre

CrowdStreet

YieldStreet

Forge

Roofstock

Rally Rd.

Voyager

Best Brokerage for Beginners:

Firstrade

Ally Invest

Robinhood

Voleo

Webull

Public

You Invest by J.P. Morgan

Trade App

Dough

Best Brokerage for Options Trading:

Fidelity

TD Ameritrade

E*TRADE

eOption

Merrill Edge

tastytrade

Gatsby

Best Brokerage for Trading Futures:

RJO Futures

TradeStation

Lime Brokerage

NinjaTrader

Tradovate

Best Canadian Brokerage:

BMO (Bank of Montreal)

Scotia iTrade

RBC Direct Investing

CIBC Investor's Edge

Desjardins Online Brokerage (Disnat)

TD Direct Investing

National Bank Direct Brokerage

Questrade

Best Robo-Advisor:

Charles Schwab

Titan

Folio Financial, Inc

Betterment

Weathfront

WealthBar

Human Interest

M1

Best Trading Technology:

Sterling Trading Tech

DAS Trader

BioPharmCatalyst

ETNA Stock Trading API

TradingView

TradeZero

AlphaPoint

Best Wealth Management Software:

Invent.us

YCharts

IonTuition

DriveWealth

Oranj

Ethic

Steady

Most Impactful Brokerage Executive:

Abigail Johnson, Fidelity

Barry Metzger, Schwab

Steve Quirk, TD Ameritrade

Milan Galik, Interactive Brokers

Kelli Keough, J.P. Morgan

Tom Sosnoff, tastytrade

Anthony Denier, Webull

Best Lending Platform:

Deserve

Credibly

Fundera

Even Financial

LendingPoint

Become

Best Financial Literacy Tool:

Online Trading Academy

Forex Analytix

Option Alpha

Warrior Trading

Bear Bull Traders

Green Check

Digs

Best New Product:

dxFeed

ComplySci

SIFTSORT.COM

Bitvore

Chaikin Power Gauge ETF Rating

Sequentum Inc.

Autobooks

Noonum

Dama Financial

Stackfolio

causaLens

Lifetime Achievement:

Charles Schwab, Charles Schwab

Thomas Peterffy, Interactive Brokers

Best Payments App:

VersaPay Corporation

Fundbox

DailyPay, Inc.

myGini

Extend

Best Use of Blockchain:

Modulus Global

Telos Network

Veem

Hydrogen Molecule

Complete results of the Benzinga Fintech Awards, including company profiles and an interactive database, can be found here.

