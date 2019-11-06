Bill Gates Is No Longer The Second Richest Man In The World

Bernard Arnault, the CEO of LVMH Moet Hennessy — Louis Vuitton SE (OTC: LVMUY), has replaced Bill Gates as the world’s second-richest person on the Forbes’ list, real-time data on the website showed Tuesday.

What Happened

The 70-year old Chairman of the luxury fashion brand is now worth $107 billion — above Bill Gates’s $106.9 billion, whose primary source of income remains Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), a company he co-founded in 1975.

Amazon.com Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos has remained the world’s richest person with a net worth of $112.2 billion, a significant distance ahead of Arnault.

Arnault’s personal growth is driven by LVMH’s impressive performance so far this year. The company reported a 16% growth in revenue in the first three quarters of 2019, earlier in October.

The French luxury brand is also in talks to acquire the New York-based legacy luxury brand Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF). If finalized, it would be the biggest deal ever signed by Arnault, according to Bloomberg.

Why It Matters

Arnault, a French citizen, is the only person outside of the U.S. to make it to the top five, where Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s (NYSE: BRK-A) Warren Buffet and Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB) Mark Zuckerberg are the other members.

Bill Gates stepped down as Microsoft chairman in 2014 and has mostly focused on non-profit initiatives since then.

He runs the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, alongside his wife, Melinda Gates. According to Vox, the Gateses have donated more than $45 billion to the foundation as of April 2019.

Gates also promised to donate more than half of his wealth as part of the Giving Pledge, alongside Warren Buffet, in 2009.