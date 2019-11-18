'We Teach Them Our Strategy': Trader2B's Founder Wants To Eliminate Fear, Increase The Probability Of Profit For Retail Traders

Simon Librati is the founder of Trader2B, a trading solution for aspiring market participants.

Librati is a longtime finance professional who began his career at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey prior to joining Nesbitt Thomson as a broker.

After growing in rank — becoming a member of the Nesbitt Thompson’s Presidents Club — Librati joined Merrill Lynch.

He later took advantage of changing market fundamentals, establishing what he said was the largest proprietary trading firm in the world.

Librati saw an opportunity to create something bigger: Clearpool Group, a technology platform for the modern markets.

In 2018, Librati settled a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into allegations of market manipulation and fraud by two funds he controlled.

The investigation was settled without admission of guilt or legal proceedings. He is suspended from acting as a broker until 2023, according to FINRA.

"We were not going to fight with the government ... we settled with them for $400,000," Librati said in a statement on the case to Benzinga.

‘The Market Changed’

Technology has enabled institutions, exchanges and brokers to add liquidity and trade against retail order flow, Librati said.

This fundamental shift warranted his entry into the institutional space, as the evolution of machines and algorithmic trading allowed professional entities to game and profit from retail order flow, he said.

“The algo sees exactly where you’re going with a position. When you want to buy something, they’re going to go ahead of you and sell it, then take the stock back down. They make these little pennies many times a day, adding liquidity.”

Librati left the institutional space to develop a solution for the retail trader, he said.

Inside Look: Trader2B

“I find this incredible — people are opening accounts at Ameritrade and E*Trade, and all these things. They basically have no clue what they’re doing, but there’s all these commercials and incentives to open an account — the statistics are that 95% of traders start trading and lose money,” Librati said.

Librati built Trader2B as a live, real-time simulation trading platform.

“We built an algorithm so that if you’re putting a bid in the market, there’s a delay — we calculate all the dark pools first to see if they got filled — ARCA is the last one to get filled on an exchange, and we make sure that when ARCA gets filled, we fill our customer.”

The platform allows traders the ability to trade risk-free, he said, adding that the statistics change when users do not fear losing money.

"From 95% of people losing money, it dropped to 72%."

The ToroChallenge

Librati’s observation of an increased probability of profit among Trader2B participants lead him to develop a campaign in which successful traders sign on and receive a fully funded trading account.

“We started the campaign — people come on and trade in simulation — if they make money during the simulation period, we pay them a signing bonus and fund them, so they trade for the company.”

The following features are offered in what's known as the ToroChallenge:

Video courses.

Desktop and mobile trading applications.

Performance analytics dashboard.

Refund after the successful completion of the challenge.

Mentorship

“After 30 years of trading, I believe that 80% of trading is intuition [and] 20% technical. When I say intuition, you must know how to manage risk,” Librati said.

Often, traders fail in exiting a trade that goes wrong — in the hope that the stock will return — therefore missing other potentially profitable trade opportunities.

According to Librati, this mismanagement of risk is why a large turnover exists: retail traders get burned and give up.

As a result, in conjunction with his Trader2B endeavor, Librati said he's increased his focus on showcasing the human element in trading.

“On social media we say, ‘Look, here is a stock, it’s 1:30 pm, I’m buying, selling, and this is how we do it with our risk management method,'" he said.

“I don’t believe anybody can learn how to trade by looking at a book. In the end, you need a conversation with someone that tells you what you did wrong, and we do that.”

The End Goal: A Collaborative Environment

Successful ToroChallenge participants are extended the opportunity to train in Miami with Librati’s team, he told Benzinga.

“If we see that people have potential, we teach them our strategy. Then, we give them the ability to trade our capital.”

Librati said he's tired of trading failures.

“Don’t spend your money, because you have no chance fighting against algos. You can’t be a surgeon just by reading books. Come and practice; once you learn, you’ll trade our money.”