New Ways To Prevent Security Breaches: How Censys Is At The Forefront

Internet security veteran Censys Inc. provides digital asset tracking and advanced detection services, which are used by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and several Fortune 500 companies.

As technology and data services evolve, it's increasingly imperative for companies and individuals to understand the externally facing vulnerabilities and potential risks of sharing and exposing personal and corporate information. No matter how sophisticated an organization's internet security is, it's incredibly challenging to track all assets.

What Happened

Ann Arbor-based Censys on Friday announced the commercial availability and official launch of its new attack surface visibility platform, providing organizations a vast and complete inventory of all assets on the internet enabling them to understand exposure and prevent breaches.The platform is already being utilized by top retailers, telecom providers, banks and credit card companies and several government entities.

This new perspective and scanning capability is designed to create the deepest, most descriptive and most accurate data set to create a comprehensive view of each user’s Internet-exposed infrastructure.

Why It’s Important

On top of improved security, this rollout is incredibly easy-to-use with a personalized user dashboard. Users will have access to a real-time visibility of risks, vulnerabilities and exposures from an attacker’s point of view.

According to a company press release, the platform will also display a timeline of security events including certificate and domain issue, expiration dates and every relevant and associated certificate.

“As connectivity increases and online infrastructures continue to become more complex and move outside traditional data centers, an up-to-date inventory of assets and IoT devices used by employees, contractors and third-party vendors is essential to preventing critical security risks,” said Censys CEO and co-founder David Corcoran.

“The challenge security teams face in keeping track of servers, domains and online assets isn’t getting any easier, and the volume of vulnerabilities and security threats are far more widespread than most corporations realize. And while many organizations already track inventory of their internal assets - it’s those outside their four walls that present the lowest hanging fruit for attackers. Our platform gives security teams up to date visibility of hosts, software, and services running outside the firewall providing key perspective on their cybersecurity risk exposure.”

