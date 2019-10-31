Direct Access Software: Prioritizing Efficient Execution Through Innovation, Partnerships

Benzinga is highlighting nominees for the fifth annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards ahead of the event Nov. 19 in New York City.

One nominee is Direct Access Software — DAS — an electronic trading application and order management system provider for the brokerage and trading community.

Background

Founded in 2007, the New York fintech delivers direct-access trading applications, browser-based trading, order management systems, market data feeds, historical data and API services to broker/dealers, clearing firms and traders worldwide.

The firm executes its mission of delivering the most efficient execution and real-time market data via its partnerships and connectivity with leading market data and routing providers.

Recent Developments

DAS prioritizes reliable software solutions, helping aspiring and professional traders get ahead in the markets.

“I think it’s very important to test out whether trading is for you, as not everyone has the mind frame for it. The best way is through a realistic simulation of how the market operates without risking real capital,” CEO Karen Barker Gentile told Benzinga in May.

“We have partnered with Nasdaq to offer a true real-time simulated market so that those who are thinking about trading stocks can test the waters out and determine if trading is really what they want to do.”

Going Forward

The firm aims to improve trader access by reducing latency and providing improved software trading solutions.

To find out more information, please visit the DAS website.

Related Links:

'Fantastic Innovation Coming Out Of Africa': Sanlam Investments Targets Emerging Market Growth

'It's A Strange Time': A Q&A With Censys, An Ann Arbor-Based Internet Security Company