Real Estate Fintech Beekin Nominated For Benzinga Global Fintech Award

Benzinga is highlighting nominees for the fifth annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards ahead of the event Nov. 19 in New York City.

One nominee is Beekin, a provider of machine learning real estate solutions for institutional investors.

Background

Launched in 2017, the London-based fintech provides institutional real estate investors access to metrics that improve property valuation, pricing decisions and contract writing.

Recent Developments

In July, Benzinga spoke with Vidur Gupta, founder and CEO at Beekin.

The platform, through its partnerships with TransUnion (NYSE: TRU), intakes credit and property ownership data to improve returns for real estate investors.

The company has two main products: LeaseMax, which delivers dynamic rent pricing, and RiskPro, which reads behavioral attributes via artificial intelligence to reduce real estate turnover.

The platform signals whether a “tenant is going to renew their release, or what to charge,” the CEO said.

Going Forward

Gupta told Benzinga that his firm aims to increase its partnerships and make system improvements.

Beekin could partner with "a software company ... or even a broker" as it scales its data aggregation efforts, he said.

