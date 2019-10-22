Market Overview

US-China Trade Deal Talks Seeing Progress, Says Chinese Vice Foreign Minister

varshney.neer@gmail.com , Benzinga Contributor  
 
October 22, 2019 2:06am
The ongoing talks between the U.S. and China over their trade deal have seen some progress, Chinese vice foreign minister Le Yucheng said on Tuesday. 

He continued, “As long as we respect each other and seek equal cooperation, there are no disagreements that can’t be resolved between China and the U.S.”

What Happened 

Speaking at Xiangshan Forum in Beijing, the vice foreign minister mentioned that the world wants China and the United States to end their trade war. “That [requires] openness rather than a “de-coupling” of countries or a new Cold War.”

China’s vice premier Liu He, who is said to be leading the trade negotiations with the U.S., also echoed similar sentiments last week. 

"China and the U.S. have made substantial progress in many aspects, and laid an important foundation for a Phase One agreement,” he said at a technology conference in Nanchang, Jiangxi, on Saturday.

Ealier last week, China had said that it wanted further talks on the Phase One trade deal set out by President Donald Trump before the country’s president Xi Jinping agrees to sign it.

What’s Next

Trump and Xi are expected to sign a trade deal during their meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum in Santiago, Chile, in early November.

China’s economy is currently in turmoil as the country’s GDP growth fell to a 30-years low at 6% in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said in a statement on Tuesday that it will examine the U.S. list of companies, the so-called "entities," that have been sanctioned by the U.S., to look "at the trade friction between China and the United States with an open mind and a big heart.”

 

Posted-In: News Events Global Top Stories Economics Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

