Invstr, STEAM16's Stock Market Tracks Competition Awards Grand Prizes

Benzinga recently reported on a financial literacy competition jointly organized by education app the Invstr and STEAM16, a New York City-based youth organization.

The competition sought to leverage rap music to positively impacting the financial well-being of minorities and younger generations.

The competition has concluded after public voters decided on the following top three tracks.

First place, in the “Stock, Shares and Sectors” topic: @_bo_jackson from Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Second place, in the “Investments vs. Savings” topic: @Qmoshyn_Rhymebook from Willingboro, New Jersey.

Third place, in the the “Investing in Yourself as a Business” topic: @LadysLuvCook from Manhattan, New York.

"We wish a huge congratulations to our three Stock Market Tracks Winners. The competition has proven that music can be a powerful medium to get youth excited about investing, and that can translate to financial literacy overall," said Invstr founder and CEO Kerim Derhalli.

"Invstr is proud to be at the forefront of encouraging this movement as the wealth transfer to the younger generation begins."

