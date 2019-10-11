Edison Partners Leads Emplify's Series B Funding Round

Emplify, an employee engagement solution, raised $15 million in an Series B funding round led by Edison Partners.

“Emplify is scientifically tackling the most pertinent issue employers face today: building a culture that attracts, engages, and retains talent,” Ryan Ziegler, general partner at Edison, said in a Thursday press release.

“Defined business outcomes are tied to measurable business improvements that Emplify’s customers experience in less than 12 months speak for themselves.”

The financing will support efforts to fund core product and service innovation, as well as expand sales and marketing efforts, according to Emplify.

Emplify has expanded its leadership team, adding sales veteran George Tate as senior vice president of sales.

“So many big players in the HR tech space assume that simply adding survey functionality ‘checks the box’ on effective employee feedback,” said Santiago Jaramillo, CEO of Emplify CEO and author "Agile Engagement."

“The reality is that bad survey experiences have caused a lot of damage to organizations. Edison’s growth investment, bringing on George Tate as SVP of Sales and Emplify’s customer results confirm our hypothesis: business and people leaders are hungry for a way to collect, analyze and implement employee feedback that actually works to measurably improve employee engagement and performance.”

