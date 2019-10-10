Meet Become, A Fintech That Helps Businesses Qualify For Lending Opportunities

Benzinga is highlighting nominees for the fifth annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards ahead of the event Nov. 19 in New York City.

One nominee is the Become, an express funding solution for businesses.

Background

Founded in 2016 as Lending Express, the company said it has facilitated $165 million in funding for more than 175,000 customers.

Recent Developments

Lending Express rebranded as Become in July.

The decision to rebrand came after the company's leadership decided the name better aligned with the fintech's goals, co-foudner and CEO Eden Amirav said in a blog post.

The company developed LendingScore, a metric that defines a business’s odds of receiving funding based on factors that lenders use in their analysis.

Going Forward

"We are so grateful to be nominated for this award," Amirav said in response to Become's Benzinga Global Fintech Award nomination.

"It’s tremendously exciting having Become’s platform, particularly our new marketplace, recognized as a game-changing lending platform."

