Investing In IPOs Before They Become Tradable

Benzinga is highlighting nominees for the fifth annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards ahead of the event Nov. 19 in New York City.

One nominee is ClickIPO Securities, LLC, a utility for distributing initial public and secondary offerings.

Background

Founded in 2011, the Phoenix-based broker-dealer allows individual investors the ability to discover and invest in public offerings at the initial offering price before the shares trade on an exchange.

Less than 0.1% of retail investors have been able to access IPOs, with institutional investors getting the largest allocations.

ClickIPO aims to deliver institutional-level access to IPO shares with no fees using investors' existing brokerages.

Recent Developments

The firm leverages machine learning to increase transparency and efficiency in allocating shares to customers.

ClickIPO recently partnered with Renaissance Capital.

“We’re excited to provide our users access to Renaissance Capital’s extensive database of information about companies undergoing the IPO process,” ClickIPO CEO Scott Coyle said in a press release.

“Our partnership with Renaissance Capital furthers our efforts to deliver on our mission of educating investors and providing them with the platforms to execute on the investment opportunity. Today I believe ClickIPO is the only platform that provides investors with all three capabilities.”

Going Forward

ClickIPO looks to further increase access to its platform has made a desktop version available.

“ClickIPO is excited about our nomination for a Benzinga Global Fintech Award. Benzinga has been instrumental in creating a space for financial technology companies to network and be discovered,” Coyle said.

“It’s great to be recognized by a forward-thinking organization like Benzinga.”

