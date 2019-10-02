University of Michigan Partnership Advances 'Infratech' Innovation

The Detroit Fintech Bay and Fintech Consortium, a fintech incubator, announced a partnership Wednesday with the Center for Smart Infrastructure Finance at the University of Michigan.

The development comes amid the pursuit of numerous initiatives that aim to advance innovation and research in the smart financing of infrastructure, or "infratech" space.

“Innovation in infrastructure financing has historically been limited due to illiquidity and ownership issues. With the rise of new technologies and digitization, there is an opportunity for financial markets to innovate and adapt as the world around us changes rapidly,” said Dr. Peter Adriaens, the director of the Center for Smart Infrastructure Finance.

The launch of a global online certificate programin in infratech will be broadcast via the Fintech Consortium's Detroit, Silicon Valley, Singapore and Bahrain hubs, delivering a platform for innovation in the asset tokenization, blockchain, IoT, AI and data analytics spaces.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Center for Smart Infrastructure Finance at the University of Michigan,” said Fintech Consortium USA CEO Maissan Almaskati.

“Through this partnership, we will be contributing to a unique and much-needed approach to the reinvention of infrastructure asset financing. We believe that our global footprint will further support the distinguished work of Dr. Adriaens and his colleagues by creating a platform for technological and regulatory innovation in this highly specialized area of fintech.”

