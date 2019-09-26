Compliance Fintech ComplySci Nominated For Benzinga Global Fintech Awards

Benzinga is highlighting nominees for the fifth annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards ahead of the event Nov. 19 in New York City.

One nominee is ComplySci, a fintech for regulatory compliance.

Background

Founded in 2003, the U.S.-based fintech provides web-based regulatory compliance tech and services to the financial community.

The firm was founded on the basis of leveraging client feedback and innovation to drive the development of automated compliance solutions.

Recent Developments

The firm recently hosted U.S. attorney Preet Bharara as a keynote guest speaker for the 2019 ComplySci Summit Sept. 9 in New York City.

Bharara was called to address issues of ethics, compliance, corporate responsibility and leadership in the space.

"We are planning a world-class gathering for compliance professionals to come together to learn from industry leaders, hear about new technologies and explore best practices," ComplySci CEO Jean-Marc Levy said ahead of the event.

"Data-driven insights are more important than ever in compliance, and we will be exploring ways for leaders to streamline their oversight process and focus on creating strategic value for their organizations."

Going Forward

ComplySci aims to revolutionize the compliance space with its regulatory tech platform.

"This nomination is consistent with both our industry leadership and our commitment to supporting compliance leaders and teams around the world," Levy said of the company's Global Fintech Awards nomination.

"As we look to the future, we continue to improve our regulatory technology platform and bring new and innovative solutions to market."

