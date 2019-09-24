I Know First Says It Predicts Stock Market Movements With 97% Accuracy

Benzinga is highlighting nominees for the fifth annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards ahead of the event Nov. 19 in New York City.

One nominee is I Know First, an algorithmic investing tool.

“We’re excited that the I Know First, which is focused on using deep learning in order to predict the financial markets and to identify the most promising investment opportunities [was] nominated for Best Data Analysis Tool and that Dr. Roitman, co-founder and chief scientist, was nominated as the influential data scientist,” said CEO and co-founder Yaron Golgher.

Background

Founded in 2009, Israel-based I Know First leverages algorithms to analyze, model and predict the stock market.

The firm provides daily investment forecasts with the intent of helping large financial institutions, hedge funds and private investors track and predict asset movements.

The firm delivers predictions for stocks, commodities, ETFs, rates, forex and global indices.

Recent Developments

The firm started out small, but evolved, via cloud technology, to generate forecasts for over 10,000 assets across 50 stock exchanges for short-, medium- and long-term time horizons.

I Know First’s expert R&D team, led by Dr. Lipa Roitman, has achieved a 97% accuracy rate with its predictions for major assets and asset classes, according to the company.

The firm’s performance has led to numerous awards, such as "Best WealthTech International Financial Technology Start-Up" at the Geneva WealthTech Forum.

Going Forward

I Know First’s mission is to make top-notch predictive AI accessible to institutions and retail investors.

The firm has executed on its mission and aims to further improve on its predictive technologies in order to help investors build better winning portfolios.

