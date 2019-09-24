EquityStat Wants To Help You Manage Your Investment Portfolio

Benzinga is highlighting nominees for the fifth annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards ahead of the event Nov. 19 in New York City.

One nominee is EquityStat, a tool for managing and tracking investments.

Background

Founded in 2015, EquityStat was built by investors for investors.

The platform leverages cloud technology to centralize investment management in one location, providing users with an easy-to-use interface that allows for the quick import and analysis of investment transactions.

Recent Developments

The ability to compare individual investment performance with large indices is now available.

“In the last year we have added the ability to compare individual investment performance with the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes,” said Karl Swierenga, EquityStat's founder.

"We have added dividend tracking features so that investors can determine how much dividend income their investments are providing. In addition, we have also added more performance metrics that allow investors to know which investments are providing the best results, over a small or large period of time."

Going Forward

EquityStat plans to continue to innovate in order to deliver on its mission and value proposition of helping investors make better decision.

“EquityStat is honored to be nominated for a Benzinga Global Fintech Award,” Swierenga said.

“This is the third year in a row that EquityStat has been nominated. Every year, Benzinga nominates the best companies in fintech, and EquityStat is proud to be included in this group.”

