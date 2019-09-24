Analytics Platform Koyfin Raises $3 Million; CEO Says 'We Want To Have Coverage Of All Global Equities'

The analytics platform Koyfin announced Tuesday that it raised $3 million in new funding from Craft Ventures, Atreides Management, Valor Equity Partners and other existing partners.

About The CEO

In 2002, CEO Rob Koyfman began his career on Wall Street working for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) Research.

“From there I moved to hedge funds — a macro fund — where I was in equity strategies. Then I moved to New York to work at Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C)'s options and ETF desk,” Koyfman said in a phone interview with Benzinga.

At one point, Koyfman began trading his own money. In doing so, he said he wanted to track his performance and assist others.

"I wanted to trade my money and then also start a research newsletter to help other investors."

At the outset, Koyfman was faced with challenges: retrieving research-quality data and analyzing it in an intuitive manner was tough and expensive.

To address the problem, Koyfman built a Wall Street analytics tool for everyday investors.

About Koyfin

Founded in 2016, Koyfin is a research and market analysis solution.

The platform offers users a Bloomberg-like experience. Charting and fundamental data is available for equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and economic data.

“We cover stocks, ETFs, mutual funds. We also focus on commodities, bonds and yields. We have premade macro dashboards where we slice and dice the data to let users browse it,” Koyfman said.

Platform Access

The website is free to use: traders can chart and research at no cost.

“Right now, we only have a free tier. At some point next year, we’ll have a paid plan in which users can pay money to get additional data, functionality and customization,” Koyfman said.

The platform is mostly used by professionals. Two-thirds of users are advisors and RIAs, while the rest are research analysts, salespeople and hedge fund managers, he said.

Differentiating Itself

The research and analytics sector is congested, Koyfman said.

To differentiate itself, the firm aims to hone in on and improve access to high-quality valuations and fundamentals, he said.

“[Other platforms] have pretty limited functionality for that.”

Koyfin lets users go above and beyond the technical analysis and charting capabilities of other platforms, the CEO said.

“If you wanted to look at housing starts versus the P/E of homebuilders, or if you wanted to build a dashboard where you can see all the valuation metrics,” you can, he said.

Another feature of note: an ETF analysis tool that denotes holding performance by stock and sector.

“We can calculate how different components of ETFs are contributing to the returns, so you can really see what’s driving the returns,” Koyfman said.

Next Steps

The company's next steps are innovating and diversifying the platform's value proposition, the CEO said.

“In the next eight to 12 weeks, we want to have coverage of all global equities,” Koyfman said.

“We are going to introduce a screener, so you can screen for stocks that you think are important, [as well as] portfolio analytics, so you can monitor portfolio metrics and integrate with brokerages.”

Screenshot courtesy of Koyfin.