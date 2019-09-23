SmartStops.net: Helping Investors Lock In Profits More Efficiently

Benzinga is highlighting nominees for the fifth annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards ahead of the event Nov. 19 in New York City.

One nominee is SmartStops.net, a tool for investment risk management.

Background

In 2006, a group of financial experts formed SmartStops.net, a fintech company in the trading and investment space.

The firm leverages decades of know-how and new technologies to deploy a buy-and-protect model in the markets.

A core product is Smart(R), a trailing stop that adjusts to the market, accounting for natural whipsaws and volatility that cause normal stops to inadvertently remove investors from the market.

Recent Developments

The company recently introduced an Android mobile app, with plans to release an Apple mobile app soon.

The effort to move into mobile is a sign that SmartStops is aiming to further innovate its value proposition.

The firm is adding to its portfolio of professional trading tools that deliver instant risk alerts, early warning signs, monitoring reports, broker integration, position sizing and daily risk triggers.

Innovation And Diversity

SmartStops.net looks to help all stock market participants improve protection on their investments.

"Smart(R) risk management approach is built off four decades of real market experience," Shelly Gould, co-founder and president of SmartStops, told Benzinga.

"We wanted to put into the hands of advisors, investors and traders capabilities previously deployed by the Wall Street elite. Our early warning risk service and proactive Smart(R) trailing stop serves to lock in profits and minimize losses.”

For users who do not want to deploy a trailing stop approach, SmartStops' risk alert service offers instant notifications so users can decide on the next course of action, Gould said.

“We offer other toolsets like our ‘How Much To Buy’ calculator, which factors in the risk value for the particular equity.”

Related Links:

CNote Links Investors To Sustainable Economic Growth, Affordable Housing Projects

Democratizing Derivatives: Gatsby Redefines Speculative Options Trading

Screenshot courtesy of SmartStops.