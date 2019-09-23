CNote Links Investors To Sustainable Economic Growth, Affordable Housing Projects

Benzinga is highlighting nominees for the fifth annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards ahead of the event Nov. 19 in New York City.

One nominee is CNote, a fintech for financial empowerment.

Background

Based in Oakland, California, CNote is a leader in the sustainable savings and investment space.

The firm was founded on the principle that financial products don’t just serve the wealthy, and financial prosperity doesn’t have to be a zero-sum game.

The firm directs funds toward female- and minority-led small businesses, affordable housing and economic developments.

Recent Developments

CNote recently entered into a partnership with The Entrepreneur Fund in support of its mission to offer financial products that drive positive social change via investments in Community Development Financial Institutions, or CFDIs — lenders that provide funding to communities that lack access to financial resources.

"CNote is honored to partner with The Entrepreneur Fund. We’ve been impressed by the work they’ve done to economically revitalize the communities they serve," Yuliya Tarasava, CNote's co-founder, said in a statement.

"We strongly believe in their ability to leverage new investment capital to create great economic outcomes in the communities they support across Minnesota and Wisconsin."

Growth Prospects

CNote’s business is geared toward facilitating investment in sustainable projects with a real impact on society and the environment.

Out of the many financial products offered, one is a fixed-income note that yields 2.75%. The product invests in federally certified community development financial institutions.

The firm aims to expand its product line; a recent addition was the Wisdom Fund, which invests in CDFIs that lend to female entrepreneurs.

The minimum investment, which is only available to accredited investors, is $25,000 and generates a 4% annual return over a five-year term.

"Benzinga covers the front lines of financial innovation. With that foundation, we're excited that the Wisdom Fund, which is focused on increasing capital access for female entrepreneurs — especially those of color — was nominated for Best New Products in their Global Fintech Awards," CEO and co-founder Catherine Berman said in a statement.

"We see this as a clear signal that competitive products with social impact are gaining acceptance and traction in the marketplace."

Related Links:

Democratizing Derivatives: Gatsby Redefines Speculative Options Trading

Invstr, STEAM16 Partner To Increase Financial Literacy, Awareness Among Young People

CNote founders Yuliya Tarasava, left and Catherine Berman. Courtesy photo.