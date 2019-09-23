'Become A Hotel Owner': HotelierCo Is The New Premier Hotel Crowdfunding Platform

HotelierCo, an Atlanta-based property crowdfunding platform, has officially started accepting investors for its first property, a luxury hotel in West Cape May.

HotelierCo is a new entrant in the space. The firm capitalizes on new funding laws, like Regulation A+, to bring investors early-stage hotel development opportunities.

As of July, U.S. residents over the age of 18 can invest $2,500 and up in early-stage hotel developments.

“In my experience, hotels are different from other real estate products, like commercial real estate, because your return is based on the land, building and the operational business,” HotelierCo CEO Nathan Kivi said in a statement. “Because hotel pricing can be adjusted daily, hotel rates can shift in real time with the market. Hoteliers are able to work in the market at a faster pace than other real estate properties.”

The development is said to be the first of many. HotelierCo is now accepting investments for its first property, the Ewing Hotel, a boutique luxury hotel, scheduled to open on a New Jersey beachfront community.

Investors will receive a share in the property, alongside VIP perks and discounted accommodations.

