Noonum: A SaaS Solution For Institutional Investors, Asset Managers

The Company

Noonum is a financial and economics data SaaS for institutional investors and asset managers.

Background

Noonum comes into the picture as a machine learning and natural language processing solution for the investment industry.

Noonum’s technology leverages aggregated data to develop models that help analysts understand market dynamics.

The company cuts down on clutter: users don't have to sit and search for relevant news and data.

Noonum identifies actionable insights through intelligence services that pick apart trends, news, company data and filings, as well as alternative semantics that contextualize a firm’s long-term viability and growth prospects.

Recent Developments

Noonum had a busy 2019, cultivating relationships at Finovate, Money 20/20 and Startup Alley for TechCrunch Disrupt, as well as being accepted into the FinTech Sandbox.

At these events, Noonum has successfully drummed up support for its business intelligence solution that automatically discovers and contextualizes corporate relationships with suppliers, partners, competitors and legal relationships.

Growth Prospects

The firm aims to further scale out its operations; the ultimate goal is to deliver actionable insights through an intuitive interface.

