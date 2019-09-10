Sixteen Securities To Rely On Say's Shareholder Communications Solutions
Say, a tech platform for shareholder communication, has signed a multi-year contract with Sixteen Securities Inc., the brokerage arm of Sixteen Markets.
The development will provide Sixteen Securities with an API-based solution that enables proxy processing, regulated shareholder communications and voting, and corporate action services.
“Shareholders have long been beholden to a proxy voting system that is hard to navigate, dependent on outdated technology and simply not conducive to participation,” said Sixteen Securities Co-Founder Gary Wiedman.
“Both Sixteen Securities and Say are committed to providing a digital, transparent and efficient experience for all investors,” said Say CEO Laurent Paulhac.
Overall, investors will have access to a regulated Q&A platform for shareholder meetings, earnings calls, and polling.
