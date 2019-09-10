QuantHouse Selected By Goldman Sachs To Accelerate Market Data Distribution

QuantHouse, a provider of trading solutions for hedge funds, banks and brokers, will now offer Goldman Sachs’ (NYSE: GS) SIGMA X MTF market data in its API Ecosystem store.

The SIGMA X MTF is a multilateral trading facility operated by Goldman Sachs. It delivers liquidity on the basis of flow crossing from the Goldman Sachs franchise and external participants.

QuantHouse’s involvement will address a surplus of unexecuted liquidity in SIGMA X MTF periodic action activity.

“Sigma X MTF continues to meet the needs of our clients as transparency develops in the equities landscape post-MiFID II. We are pleased to work with QuantHouse to offer broad-based distribution of our market data via the qh API Ecosystem store,” said COO SIGMA X MTF at Goldman Sachs, Paul Brennan. “We think the QuantHouse community will benefit from accessing SIGMA X MTF market data, offering the opportunity to identify high quality liquidity to help improve trading and execution outcomes."

The API will be part of the QuantFEED, which standardizes and propagates market data for 150+ feeds globally. SIGMA X MTF will increase the scope of venues and data available to the QuantHouse community of over 300 buy- and sell-side firms, as well as investment banks and execution venues.

“Our [ecosystem] acts more and more as a ‘Netflix kind of’ portal for the API user community to source advance solutions. We are happy to now offer Goldman Sachs’ SIGMA X MTF market data to our client base across the globe,” said Stephane Leroy, QuantHouse co-founder and chief revenue officer.

