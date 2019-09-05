Merging Real Estate And Technology: Groundfloor To Participate In Benzinga Fintech Awards

Every year, Benzinga showcases some of the most innovative and forward-looking companies that are actively shaping the fintech industry.

One of those companies, Groundfloor, is joining the fifth annual Benzinga Fintech Awards Nov. 19 in New York City.

About Grounfloor

The company offers a fintech solution for real estate investing and lending.

The firm's mission is aimed toward making private capital markets more open via a crowdsourced platform that offers access to customizable short term and high-yield real estate opportunities.

The SEC-qualified platform unlocks fractional investments in venture loans for real estate entrepreneurs.

Why It’s Important

Groundfloor is in a class of its own: the firm originates and services all loans for both non-accredited and accredited investors.

Loans can be used for home projects. Once a loan is funded, the borrower withdraws money and completes the necessary renovations, selling the property thereafter.

Investors that helped crowdfund the project receive their principal plus interest.

Overall, borrowers can receive access to cheaper capital and investors can earn more.

