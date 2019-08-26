Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CB Insights Looks At How US Banks Bet On A Fintech Future
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2019 1:13pm   Comments
Share:
CB Insights Looks At How US Banks Bet On A Fintech Future

U.S. banks aim to leverage fintech in the payments, financial markets, data and blockchain spaces.

“In 2019 YTD, U.S. banks have participated in 24 equity deals to fintech companies. This follows a record 2018, where U.S. banks backed 45 equity deals to fintech startups -- a 180% increase from 2017,” according to a CB Insights report released on Aug. 20.

The Benzinga Fintech Awards return to New York City in November!

The following were notable investments:

  • Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) focused in on fintech in real estate, data, as well as payments and settlements.
  • Citi (NYSE: C) backed blockchain, payments and settlements, as well as capital markets startups.
  • JPMorgan (NYSE: JPM) shifted to scaling payments business and strengthening capital markets solutions, with investments in regtech and lending also.

The act of diversifying into fintech is part of a broader strategy to expand into new industries and secure future returns.

Posted-In: CB Information Services CB Insights Citigroup Goldman Sachs J.P. MorganFintech

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (C + GS)

10 Financial Instagram Accounts To Follow
Tuesday's Flurry Of Large Apple Option Trades Are Mostly Bullish Bets
Earnings Season Keeps Rolling Along, With Home Depot, Kohl's On Front Burner
Goldman Sachs Files Plans For 6 Bond ETFs
Market Bounces Back After Trump Says Economy Is 'Very Strong'
Nigerian Digital Freight Marketplace Kobo360 Raises $20 Million
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Today's Pick-up: U.S. Navy Goes To The Cloud For Logistics; NYC Tries To Get A Grip On Truck Congestion

Morgan Stanley Starts Neutral Coverage On iHeartMedia