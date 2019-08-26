U.S. banks aim to leverage fintech in the payments, financial markets, data and blockchain spaces.

“In 2019 YTD, U.S. banks have participated in 24 equity deals to fintech companies. This follows a record 2018, where U.S. banks backed 45 equity deals to fintech startups -- a 180% increase from 2017,” according to a CB Insights report released on Aug. 20.

The following were notable investments:

Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) focused in on fintech in real estate, data, as well as payments and settlements.

(NYSE: GS) focused in on fintech in real estate, data, as well as payments and settlements. Citi (NYSE: C) backed blockchain, payments and settlements, as well as capital markets startups.

(NYSE: C) backed blockchain, payments and settlements, as well as capital markets startups. JPMorgan (NYSE: JPM) shifted to scaling payments business and strengthening capital markets solutions, with investments in regtech and lending also.

The act of diversifying into fintech is part of a broader strategy to expand into new industries and secure future returns.