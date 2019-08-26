CB Insights Looks At How US Banks Bet On A Fintech Future
U.S. banks aim to leverage fintech in the payments, financial markets, data and blockchain spaces.
“In 2019 YTD, U.S. banks have participated in 24 equity deals to fintech companies. This follows a record 2018, where U.S. banks backed 45 equity deals to fintech startups -- a 180% increase from 2017,” according to a CB Insights report released on Aug. 20.
The following were notable investments:
- Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) focused in on fintech in real estate, data, as well as payments and settlements.
- Citi (NYSE: C) backed blockchain, payments and settlements, as well as capital markets startups.
- JPMorgan (NYSE: JPM) shifted to scaling payments business and strengthening capital markets solutions, with investments in regtech and lending also.
The act of diversifying into fintech is part of a broader strategy to expand into new industries and secure future returns.
