10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Oppenheimer lowered Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) price target from $115 to $100. Tiffany shares closed at $84.53 on Wednesday.
- Wells Fargo raised Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) price target from $150 to $160. Synopsys shares closed at $131.84 on Wednesday.
- Wedbush cut the price target for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) from $75 to $71. Comerica shares closed at $61.53 on Wednesday.
- Raymond James cut the price target for Jumia Technologies AG - ADR (NYSE: JMIA) from $36 to $23. Jumia Technologies shares closed at $12.27 on Wednesday.
- Citigroup boosted the price target on Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) from $80 to $130. Target shares closed at $103.00 on Wednesday.
- KeyBanc cut the price target for Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) from $25 to $22. Pure Storage shares closed at $13.87 on Wednesday.
- Baird boosted the price target for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) from $82 to $100. Keysight shares closed at $89.14 on Wednesday.
- UBS boosted the price target for Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) from $73 to $90. Solaredge Technologies shares closed at $87.85 on Wednesday.
- RBC Capital raised the price target on TerraForm Power Inc (NASDAQ: TERP) from $15 to $17. TerraForm Power closed at $16.75 on Wednesday.
- Piper Jaffray lifted CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ: CNMD) price target from $88 to $110. CONMED shares closed at $97.17 on Wednesday.
