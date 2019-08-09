Intercontinental Exchange Adopts New Volatility Indices

The Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), an exchange operator, will acquire a family of fixed income volatility indices, including Merrill Lynch’s Option Volatility Estimate (MOVE) to improve client risk management.

“The MOVE Index has a long history of providing strong signals about bond market sentiment, and we’re excited to have it become part of our portfolio of fixed income indices,” said ICE Data Services President and COO Lynn Martin.

The MOVE Index is a measure of volatility in U.S. interest rates. The acquisition of this tool will provide signals for risk sentiment in the fixed income markets.

ICE Data Indices adds MOVE and other new volatility indices to its portfolio of over 5,000 global indices used by ICE Data Services in pricing and analytics.