Cürex's In-Flight Trade Impact Analysis Tool Comes To Market

Cürex, a New York-based foreign exchange execution service and data analytics company for institutions, on Thursday launched a tool that will allow customers to assess whether their algorithms are performing optimally, given market conditions.

“Our singular mission and commitment to the buy side is to improve the quality of their FX trading outcomes," said Cürex Group Chair and CEO Jamie Singleton. "We were the leader in promoting powerful, integrated pre-trade tools. We were the leader in promoting FX benchmarks that weren't based on Fix methodology. And now we are the first to introduce in-flight trading analytics that capture actual market volatility and track trading performance in that environment in the context of selected algo alternatives.

"We feel this advancement is a game changer for our customers and the reception from them so far has been outstanding."

The new tool will render improvements in trading strategies and executions. Cürex plans to build a database that will improve trading decisions based on information related to market characteristics like volatility.

This development plays into Cürex's aim to provide clarity to the foreign exchange market, via delivery of meaningful intelligence to customers.