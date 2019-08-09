DriveWealth Partners With Revolut To Deliver Trading Tech, Execution Services

DriveWealth, a U.S.-based firm that specializes in trading technology and execution services, earlier this week said it will power Revolut’s new commission-free stock trading platform.

“Our new partnership with Revolut is another exciting manifestation of our vision to make the U.S. equity markets easily accessible to investors of all sizes in any country. We are thrilled to play a role with this extraordinarily forward-thinking and successful company in empowering millions of customers -- who already enjoy Revolut’s great digital financial products -- with an intuitive, low-cost U.S. stock investing experience,” said Robert Cortright, DriveWealth CEO.

This development comes as British fintech Revolut aims to disrupt the brokerage space with a commission-free trading platform, similar to that offered by Robinhood. The firm was popularized in Europe after its payments and mobile banking services allowed customers to spend and transfer money abroad without paying fees.

DriveWealth has launched similar partnerships, offering investment capabilities to clients on six continents.