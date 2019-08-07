Tastytrade To Push Innovation, Accessibility With $20M Investment In Dough

Tastytrade, a financial network, will invest $20 million in dough, a commission-free online broker.

“The next generation of investors are looking for more than bare-bones investing and wealth management platforms targeting them with slick promotions only to leave them high and dry when it comes to content, service, and functionality. dough is going to elevate the level of competition,” said Victor Jones, leader at dough and former director of Trading and Operations at TD Ameritrade.

Tastytrade, the brains behind tastyworks -- a stock, options and futures trading platform -- will lend its infrastructure to bring to market dough. As part of the agreement, dough will not impose restrictions like account size limits and will offer commission-free trades for a monthly subscription fee of $1.

“Our investment in dough validates our commitment to all traders and investors regardless of age or account size,” said Kristi Ross, tastytrade's co-CEO.

This development plays into tastytrade’s vision to disrupt the incumbent investing space, pushing innovation, accessibility and engagement.