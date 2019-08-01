Market Overview

TradingView Launches Second-Based Timeframes
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 01, 2019 11:47am   Comments
TradingView, the largest social networking and data analysis tool for financial markets, on Thursday introduced support for 1-, 5-, 15- and 30-second bars on its premium charting service.

This development will increase profitability for low time frame traders; improved entry and exit points will make the platform more attractive to scalp traders.

Earlier this week, TradingView integrated a new crypto exchange, Bybit, allowing all users to make trades through the Singapore based exchange, directly from the platform.

