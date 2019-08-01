TradingView Launches Second-Based Timeframes

TradingView, the largest social networking and data analysis tool for financial markets, on Thursday introduced support for 1-, 5-, 15- and 30-second bars on its premium charting service.

This development will increase profitability for low time frame traders; improved entry and exit points will make the platform more attractive to scalp traders.

For context; I dare you to find this anywhere else. Like, anywhere... will buy you a beer if you do. — Pierce Crosby (@CrosbyVentures) August 1, 2019

Earlier this week, TradingView integrated a new crypto exchange, Bybit, allowing all users to make trades through the Singapore based exchange, directly from the platform.

