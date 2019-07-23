Morgan Stanley on Monday launched a new cloud-based document management solution provided by Box (NYSE:BOX), a leader in cloud content management and file sharing systems.

This development will give Morgan Stanley clients and advisors access to encrypted cloud document tools that improve information delivery and communication between advisors and clients.

The effort is part of Morgan Stanley’s vision for the future; wealth management operations will leverage top of the line tech and human capital in driving a customer-centric service.

