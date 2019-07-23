Cash Processing App soCash Scores Big With Series B Funding

soCash, an Asia-based fintech, on Monday announced it raised $6 million in Series B funding to help with banking access in the region.

Launched in 2018, soCash eliminates the need for ATMs. It allows consumers to withdraw cash, direct from stores, via technology that connects partner bank APIs to its mobile app; simply, users place orders for cash withdrawals on the app and go to supporting stores to receive the cash.

The soCash network is supported by over 1,000 stores in the areas it operates. With this new funding round, the company plans to scale its network and partnerships.

