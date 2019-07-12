This Survey Shows Millennials Are Attracted To Volatility

A recent sentiment and demand survey of 1,516 Ally Invest customers showed that a significant number of millennial investors were inclined to buy more stock during volatile market conditions triggered by trade and tariffs.

The survey is the result of Ally's efforts to analyze and leverage customer behavior and preference data to enhance education and product features. Questions asked respondents to list events that would cause the most disruption, the significance of volatility during summer months, as well as reaction to volatility.

Results showed that out of survey participants, 54% claimed they would maintain investment holdings, 41% would buy and add to their investment portfolio, and 5% would sell parts of their portfolio. Of the 41%, 55% were millennial investors.

Respondents cited tariffs, trade agreements, and monetary policy as the most influential factors leading to market volatility.