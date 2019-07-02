Market Overview

NCR Acquires Online Banking Platform D3 Technology
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 02, 2019 1:00pm   Comments
NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) has acquired D3 Technology, Inc., a provider of online and mobile banking for the large financial institution market.

The acquisition allows NCR to expand NCR Digital Banking into new market segments, including U.S. large banks and over time, international banks.

“D3 has a well-earned reputation for innovation and product excellence and delivers one of the most advanced digital platforms for large banks,” said Michael Hayford, CEO of NCR.

NCR shares were trading down 1.57% at $30.63 Tuesday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $33.18 and a 52-week low of $20.93.

