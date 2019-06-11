What To Do In NYC During The Benzinga Trading Summit

Among its many eccentricities, New York City is known to be a hub within the diverse financial space.

On June 20, Benzinga is hosting its inaugural Trading Summit in the heart of the booming landscape at the Sheraton Times Square New York hotel. Grab your room here.

Already have tickets? Here are some other things to check out while you’re in New York City.

See Also: Why Every Trader Should Attend The Benzinga Trading Summit

Wednesday, June 19

What to do: Attend the Developer Week New York 2019 Conference, 8 a.m. ET.

“DeveloperWeek New York (#DEVWEEKNYC) is the East Coast's largest developer & software engineering event with 3,000+ developers, engineers, architects, dev managers, IT professionals and tech execs. All will converge in New York City for a series of events covering the cutting-edge innovation in the developer technology industry.”

What to eat: Turkey and pesto sandwich at Pret a Manger. This U.K.-based sandwich spot is located right across from the Sheraton Times Square and is known for fresh food and good vibes.

Thursday, June 20

What to do: Learn how to gain an edge in the markets at the Benzinga Trading Summit.

Where to stay: The Sheraton Times Square New York, which is participating in an exclusive room rate for the conference.

Where to eat: Heading out for lunch? Check out this list of restaurants, all in close proximity to the exciting conference.

See Also: From Football To Finance: How Jon Najarian Transitioned To Options Trading

Friday, June 21

What to do: Check out the Founder’s Friday NYC meetup, 8:30 a.m. ET.

“Founders Friday is a community striving to make the NYC tech ecosystem more inclusive, through tactical & candid fireside chats with founders we think are awesome. Always free.”

What to eat: The Jack Daniels Burger at The Stagecoach Tavern. This family owned Irish pub is known for great drinks, comfort food and ideal location.

Learn more about the Benzinga Trading Summit here.