Firstrade Launches Overhauled Commission-Free Trading App

Less than a year after it completely eliminated all commissions on stock, ETF option and mutual fund trades, online brokerage firm Firstrade Securities has launched a major redesign of its commission-free trading app.

Firstrade’s new app aims to combine all the functionality of its online investing platform with the convenience of trading right on its customer’s mobile devices.

What To Know

In redesigning its app, Firstrade prioritized faster access to news, charts and trading tools, all while preserving its commitment to 100 percent commission-free trading.

The new app includes several unique features, including right-or left swiping to buy or sell securities directly from the Positions or Watchlist screen, landscape-formatted stock charts complete with indicator overlays and easy transfer of funds to and from banking institutions.

Why It's Important

Firstrade CEO John Liu told Benzinga investors looking for cutting-edge technology, a wide range of educational and news content and competitive order pricing can have it all in the Firstrade app.

“We’re the app for investors who want to do more,” Liu said. “We offer IRAs too, making us the only broker to offer commission-free trading for more than just a regular brokerage account. While the design is easier for novice investors, our feature-rich app addresses the needs of investors who are a bit more advanced or who want a more diversified or consolidated portfolio.”

The Firstrade 3.02 trading app is now available on all iOS devices and will be coming to Android devices in the near future.

