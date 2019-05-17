The Long And The Short Of It: Joel Elconin's Trading Road Map

Joel Elconin, co-host of Benzinga’s PreMarket Prep morning show, is a veteran trader with years of experience. Throughout his extensive career, he has developed both short- and long-term strategies.

Who He Is

Elconin's introduction to trading was in the Standard and Poor’s 500 Index futures pit at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. During his time at the CME, he was involved in Index Arbitrage as well as trading foreign currency futures and options. From 1994-1999, he was a proprietary trader for Olde Discount Corporation.

Learn from Joel Elconin and other verified traders in person at the Benzinga Global Trading & Investing Summit June 20th in New York City.

Following Elconin's tenure at Olde Discount, he founded the Detroit office of Bright Trading, LLC. He held this position until 2003. Since then, he has been an independent trader researching and developing proprietary indicators and trading systems for the equities and futures markets. This career adjustment also led him to Benzinga, where he now serves as a writer and talk show host.

Outside the office, Joel is a die-hard fan of the University of Michigan, where he graduated from in 1985.

How He Trades

Joel’s primary focus for swing and shorter-term trading is technical analysis. Over the years, he has developed his own method of determining support and resistance levels. This method heavily emphasizes daily highs and lows for securities, such as looking to identify double and triple tops and bottoms, pivot points, retracements, and areas of consolidation (multiple closes).

From a longer-term outlook, Joel focuses on fundamental analysis. He says that, over the years, he’s found it’s difficult to beat overall market returns. As a result, he tends to favor funds that mirror the S&P 500 index.

Where To See Him

Learn how Joel spots opportunities on June 20 at Benzinga’s inaugural Global Trading and Investing Summit.

Joel will be joined by over 20 of the world’s most successful financial minds in an intimate, educational setting demanded by Benzinga readers.

See you there!

Related Links:

How To Be A Successful Proprietary Trader While Playing It Safe

From Football To Finance: How Jon Najarian Transitioned To Options Trading