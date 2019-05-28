Here's How You Can Hear About JJ Kinahan's Keys To Success

Want to hear directly from TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ: AMTD)'s JJ Kinahan? You’ll have the opportunity on June 20 at the Benzinga Trading Summit.

Who He Is

Kinahan began his career at the Chicago Board Options Exchange, trading primarily in the S&P 100 and S&P 500 pits. He also worked for ING Bank, Blue Capital and Van Der Moolen, USA before joining TD Ameritrade.

Kinahan’s career at the trading desk leaves him today as the chief strategist and managing director of market structure strategy and client advocacy for TD Ameritrade.

How He Succeeds

Kinahan has a strong formula for success—in any job—that centers around the basic principle of having fun.

At the 2016 MarketsWiki Education Series in Chicago, Kinahan explained this formula:

"I don’t care what job you have, I don't care where you are at, you basically hate 25 percent of what you do. Twenty-five percent of your job you’d probably do for free. It's fun, it's great, it's why you get up in the morning. So, now you have a challenge — the 50 percent in the middle. The 50 percent in the middle, your opportunity is to say, 'You know what? I'm going to make this fun somehow.'"

Where To See Him

Learn how Kinahan spots opportunities on June 20 at Benzinga’s inaugural Global Trading and Investing Summit.

Kinahan will be joined by over 20 of the world’s most successful financial minds in an intimate, educational setting demanded by Benzinga readers.

