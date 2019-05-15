From Quiznos Franchise Owner To Proprietary Trader: Meet Dennis Dick

Most of you may know Dennis Dick as the co-host of Benzinga’s PreMarket Prep morning show, where he prepares investors for the day ahead. Dennis, who has gone from being a former Quiznos franchise owner to a proprietary trading guru, follows a unique trading strategy.

Who He Is

Dennis is a highly skilled veteran in the financial space, with around 14 years of proprietary trading experience. He is a proprietary trader and market structure consultant with Bright Trading LLC, where he specifically specializes in pair trading, crutch trading, momentum, contrarian, technical and algorithmic trading.

Dennis’ insights into equity market structure have been cited in a number of financial publications including the Wall Street Journal, Reuters and Dow Jones. He has also discussed market structure on CNBC. Dennis is a regular contributor at CFA magazine, and a member of the Capital Markets Policy Council at the CFA Institute.

Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET.

How He Trades

Dennis focuses heavily on a statistical arbitrage strategy—finding and exploiting relationship inefficiencies between stocks and ETFs. He trades stocks against its peers or the ETFs that hold them if there is a misalignment in pricing.

For example, if there is a catalyst causing tech stocks to trade lower but the QQQ—a largely tech ETF where Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) make up 30 percent of the fund—trades higher, he would exploit that inefficiency, either by trading the ETF itself or the other non-tech stocks within it.

Where To See Him

