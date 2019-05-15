How This Investor Exposed Fraudulent Chinese Companies To The SEC

Sahm Adrangi is infamous for activist shorting -- so much so that he was able to expose Chinese companies that turned out to be frauds and get the SEC to take action on them.

He is the founder and CIO of his research-oriented investment firm Kerrisdale Capital, which focuses on over-hyped shorts and under-followed longs. Adrangi believes in researching as a basis for his firm because it helps correct investment misunderstandings and educate the community.

What He Does

Adrangi began his career at a hedge fund called Longacre Management. He transitioned into the investment banking world working with credit at Chanin Capital Partners and Deutsche Bank.

Adrangi then launched Kerrisdale. Shortly after its launch, he shorted and exposed fraudulent Chinese companies like China Marine Food Group, Lihua International and others. The SEC then enacted enforcement actions against these companies.

Recently, Kerrisdale has been focusing its research on the biotech, telecommunications and mining sectors.

