Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Visa Buys Payment Services Company Earthport In Deal 'Modernizing The Way We Move Money'
Mary Meldrum , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 08, 2019 10:05am   Comments
Share:
Visa Buys Payment Services Company Earthport In Deal 'Modernizing The Way We Move Money'

Visa Inc (NYSE: V) announced Wednesday that it acquired the British cross-border payment services company Earthport plc (OTC: EPCUF).

What Happened

The amount of the acquisition is $257 million, according to FinTech Magazine

Payments can presently be sent to or from Visa cards; the credit card network said the acquisition of Earthport will allow Visa to be utlizied to send or receive funds through bank accounts worldwide.

"With the acquisition of Earthport, Visa expects to be able to reach the vast majority of the world's banked population and allow them to easily, quickly and securely move money worldwide," the company said in Wednesday's press release.

Why It's Important

“Visa is modernizing the way we move money by making it quicker, safer and easier to pay and be paid than ever before," Bill Sheley, Visa's head of global push payments, said in a statement. 

Nearly $80 trillion is sent via wire transfers or bank accounts worldwide, but the process is more difficult than it should be, according to Visa. 

What's Next

Visa shares were trading higher by 0.37 percent at the time of publication Wednesday, while Earthport's OTC shares were higher by 5.32 percent. 

Related Links: 

Mastercard Analysts Lift Expectations After Q1 Beat

Wedbush Incrementally Bullish On MasterCard, Visa

Posted-In: credit cards FinTech Magazine paymentsFintech News M&A Personal Finance Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (V + EPCUF)

Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Visa, Six Flags And More
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Mastercard Analysts Lift Expectations After Q1 Beat
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
16 Stocks To Watch For April 24, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For April 24, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

YRC Worldwide Posts First-Quarter Loss On Lower Revenue

ETH/USD Commences Fresh Consolidation; Is An Uptrend Possible?