A 'Heartbeat' For Your Financial Health

MoneyLion, the personal finance app with over 4 million members, wants you to improve your financial health. And just maybe, the best way to do that is to start thinking about finances the same way we think about fitness.

The company recently launched the MoneyLion Financial Heartbeat, which they hope will do for personal finance what smartwatches and wearables did for personal fitness.

“At MoneyLion we understand that achieving your financial goals requires a steady and frequent engagement with your finances and a dedication to changing bad financial behaviors,” said Dee Choubey, CEO and Founder of MoneyLion.

The Heartbeat, which updates in real-time in the app, is made of five pillars: Save, Spend, Shield, Score and Strive. Here’s how each works, according to the release.

Save: Measures users’ savings and investments levels in real-time as it relates to their financial goals

Spend: Provides certified financial planning level advice on whether users are overspending or are spending their money wisely

Shield: Shows users how protected they are in the event of an emergency, including health, auto, and life insurance protection

Score: Provides credit, credit score monitoring, and advice on how to build a users’ credit score

Strive: Provides inspiration to users for building positive daily financial behaviors

“When it comes to finances, millions of Americans have lacked access to the basic financial products and tools required to build for tomorrow,” said Tim Hong, Chief Product Officer at MoneyLion. “We are going to change the way members interact with their finances to feel more confident about their financial well-being, and ideally, lead happier and healthier lives as a result of reduced financial stress.”