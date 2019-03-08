What The Truck?!? - March 8, 2019

Subscribe for free: Apple Podcasts l Google Play l Stitcher l Spotify

Episode Summary:

Episode Notes:

What The Truck?!? episode 57

What the Truck is going on in all things freight this week? This week Chad and JP are joined by FreightWaves' Chief Data Scientist, Daniel Pickett.

Redwood Logistics is one of the nation's fastest growing logistics providers, fueled by industry-leading technology and a passionate team of experts. From Multimodal Brokerage and dedicated truckload to 3rd party logistics and TMS consulting, implementation and integration… Redwood Logistics delivers next-generation solutions for its clients—and much more than a truckload.

First, they bring you the Weekly Market Update:

Weekly Market Update: March volumes arrive on schedule, capacity remains loose

Brokers say ample capacity readily absorbing contracted volume uptick

FreightWaves releases Vnomics miles per gallon index in SONAR

Radio Recap: quotables from FreightWaves' second show

And then on to the other big headlines of the week:

Teamster locals' `no' votes throw wrench into UPS' contract implementation

Cost blowouts cause profits to plunge at CMA CGM

Regulatory hurdles threaten to slow blockchain development in the U.S.

Harris Williams bankers explain why 3PL M&A will stay hot in 2019

Finally, they play another round of Big deal, little deal (what's the deal with you)? and try desperately to make the two-minute cut.

Maersk's CEO touts ease of booking ocean freight, putting freight forwarders on notice Big Deal or Little Deal?

REIT Colony Capital expands industrial portfolio in $1.1 billion deal Big Deal or Little Deal?

Warning UPS about excessive capex and buybacks, Moody's downgrades outlook to negative Big Deal or Little Deal?

Gates, a16z invest in KoBold Metals, AI startup hunting ethical cobalt Big Deal or Little Deal?

Regulators make it easier to upgrade commercial drivers licenses Big Deal or Little Deal?

UPS creates executive role to promote diversity, women in business Big Deal or Little Deal?

New logistics center to benefit Alaska air cargo transfer program Big Deal or Little Deal?

U.S. and China near deal, but it may not solve global trade problems Big Deal or Little Deal?

About the show:

What the Truck?!? is FreightWaves' irreverent podcast breaking down the biggest stories in transportation and logistics. Join FreightWaves writers John Paul Hampstead and Chad Prevost on Friday afternoons as we discuss all things freight