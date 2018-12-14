What The Truck?!? - December 14, 2018

Subscribe for free: Apple Podcasts l Google Play l Stitcher l Spotify

First, JP and Chad crack open a Bells Two-Hearted and a Sierra Nevada Hop Bullet double IPA. Then, they cover some of this week's headlines in all things freight and logistics. Finally, they play another round of Big deal little deal, what's the deal with you? Will they make it a record tying three in a row?

Winter Storm Diego still trouble in the South, Snowstorms out west this week

Christmas comes early for most freight brokers in 2018

XPO shares stage steep drop as company's 2019 earnings growth may fall under analyst estimates

Transport and trade leaders react angrily to latest Brexit delay

KeepTruckin adds key leaders, updates IFTA reporting Big deal or little Deal?

Cowen joins chorus of trucking bears but says 3PLs are safe Big deal or little Deal?

Australian watchdog sues port operator over crippling covenants Big deal or little Deal?

The ground is sinking beneath the feet of on-demand riding startups Big deal or little Deal?

Amazon's Fort Worth regional air hub may bring other modal assets into play Big deal or little Deal?

Freight rates on the Rhine subside as water levels finally rise Big deal or little Deal?

Trucking rates continue to climb as carriers retain pricing power Big deal or little Deal?

It's getting heavy at USPS, and that may not be good Big deal or little Deal?

What the Truck?!? is FreightWaves' irreverent podcast breaking down the biggest stories in transportation and logistics. Join FreightWaves writers John Paul Hampstead and Chad Prevost on Friday afternoons as we discuss all things freight.